July 18, 2018 / 8:54 AM / in 15 minutes

EasyJet has flexibility to convert more of A320 order to larger A321neo: CEO

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - EasyJet (EZJ.L) has the flexibility to convert more of an order for Airbus (AIR.PA) A320 planes into larger A321neos, the chief executive of the British low-cost airline said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An EasyJet Airbus A319-100 commercial passenger aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

EasyJet still has 122 A320s to be delivered from a previous order, and could covert some of those into A321s, CEO Johan Lundgren said at the Farnborough Airshow near London.

The CEO was speaking as easyJet is set to receive the first of its A321neos, which have 235-seats, making them the airline’s largest plane so far, 30 percent bigger than the A320.

The new planes will save on costs and fly popular routes between London Gatwick and tourist destinations in Spain such as Palma and Malaga.

EasyJet has ordered 30 A321s so far. Lundgren said a decision on potentially converting ordered A320s to A321neos would be made “later on,” without elaborating.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter

