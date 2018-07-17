FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Helvetic Airways to buy a dozen next-gen Embraer jets: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Swiss airline Helvetic Airways signed a letter of intent to buy twelve E190-E2 passenger jets made by Brazil’s Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), according to a securities filing during the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.

Helvetic would also acquire options to buy another dozen of the same aircraft or convert to the longer E195-E2 aircraft. The new planes, worth $1.5 billion at list prices if Helvetic takes all 24, will begin substituting the carrier’s Fokker 100 and current-generation E190 aircraft between late 2019 and early 2021.

Mauritania Airlines also signed a firm order for two E175 jets to be delivered next year, according to a separate filing.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

