July 16, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

'What's not to like?' Boeing, Embraer defend potential deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Top Boeing Co (BA.N) and Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) executives on Monday defended their potential commercial aircraft partnership, saying they were confident it would win regulatory approval.

FILE PHOTO: The chief executive officer of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, poses for picture at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

“I can’t anticipate that anyone will be against this project given the benefits that this will bring to Brazil,” Embraer’s Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva told a news briefing at Farnborough Air Show. “Who can be against more jobs, more exports, more technology, more access to capital?”

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
