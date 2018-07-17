FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Eurofighter eyes 'hundreds' of additional sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - The sales chief of Eurofighter said he was confident the four-country consortium could sell “several hundred” more aircraft in coming years, given rising military spending and ongoing competitions.

“I’m really confident that we could see several hundred more sales,” Peter Maute told Reuters after a Eurofighter news conference at the Farnborough Airshow.

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH CEO Volker Paltzo told reporters the company was in ongoing discussions with the core nations in the consortium - Germany, Spain, Britain and Italy - about further enhancements to the aircraft.

He said expected rival British and Franco-German future fighter programmes would eventually converge into one joint European project.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter

