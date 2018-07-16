FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 12:22 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

UK looking to Sweden, Japan in search for partners on new fighter jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Britain is talking to a number of potential partners for its new fighter jet project, Tempest, which it launched on Monday, a senior official in the UK’s Royal Air Force told Reuters.

“Sweden would be an interesting party, and we are having conversations with a lot of countries, (including) Japan,” Air Vice-Marshal Simon Rochelle said on the sidelines of the unveiling of a model of the new jet.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter

