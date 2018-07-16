GE Aviation CEO says changes at GE no constraint for his business

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - The overhaul at U.S. industrial giant General Electric Co (GE.N) is not a constraint for its aviation arm, “in fact I feel it’s the very opposite,” the head of GE Aviation said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Following a year-long strategic review, GE said last month it would spin off its healthcare business and divest its stake in oil-services firm Baker Hughes (BHGE.N), effectively breaking up the 126-year-old conglomerate.

“The changes in GE unlock if anything more capability out of GE Aviation. I don’t feel any constraints relative to what has happened in the past year - in fact I feel the very opposite,” David Joyce, CEO of GE Aviation and vice chairman of GE, told a news briefing at the Farnborough Airshow.

“We don’t feel we are under a lot more pressure than we were before.”