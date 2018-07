FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Golden Falcon Aviation has confirmed an order for 25 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo jets for Kuwait’s Wataniya Airways worth around $2.8 billion at list prices, Golden Falcon said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A branded sign is seen at the entrance to Airbus' wing assembly plant at Broughton, near Chester, Britain, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Golden Falcon is the exclusive aircraft provider for Wataniya.

The deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, follows an earlier memorandum of understanding announced at last year’s Dubai Airshow.