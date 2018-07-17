IAG adds two more long-haul planes for budget unit Level

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - IAG (ICAG.L), the owner of British Airways and Iberia, has committed to two more A330-200 long-haul planes for its new budget unit Level, Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday.

Level currently plans to operate five A330 jets this year on its long-haul operations from Barcelona and Paris, and Airbus said the two additional planes would be delivered in 2019.

Level, set up last year, has so far focused on long-haul flights, but on Tuesday starts its first short-haul flight from Vienna to London.