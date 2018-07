FARNBOROUGH, ENGLAND (Reuters) - Qatar Airways on Monday agreed to order flight simulators from aviation training firm CAE, a CAE executive said ahead of a signing ceremony at Farnborough Airshow.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Qatar Airways is seen at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

The flight training simulators will be used on Boeing Co (BA.N) 777X widebodies and single-aisle 737 MAX airplanes.