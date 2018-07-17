FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 17, 2018 / 12:49 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce says stockpiling of parts due to Brexit could start in the fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce could start stockpiling parts later this year if it looked like Britain was heading towards a no-deal or disorderly exit from the European Union, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters at the Farnborough Airshow whether he was stockpiling parts, CEO Warren East said: “Not yet, but we might have to.”

He said that point was months away, adding: “Probably in Q4 this year.”

The CEO said British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, the so-called White Paper which was published last Thursday, had been good for the industry, but there was a long way to go before clarity was reached.

“The White Paper last week was incrementally positive in terms of context but it still leaves loads of unknowns,” he said.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.