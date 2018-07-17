Rolls-Royce says stockpiling of parts due to Brexit could start in the fourth quarter

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce could start stockpiling parts later this year if it looked like Britain was heading towards a no-deal or disorderly exit from the European Union, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters at the Farnborough Airshow whether he was stockpiling parts, CEO Warren East said: “Not yet, but we might have to.”

He said that point was months away, adding: “Probably in Q4 this year.”

The CEO said British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, the so-called White Paper which was published last Thursday, had been good for the industry, but there was a long way to go before clarity was reached.

“The White Paper last week was incrementally positive in terms of context but it still leaves loads of unknowns,” he said.