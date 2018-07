FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) and Romanian state-owned airline Tarom said on Monday they had reached a deal over the purchase of five 737 MAX 8 aircraft and a leasing agreement for two 737-800 aircraft.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Some of the planes would be delivered around 2023, Tarom said.