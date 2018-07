FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet signed a provisional deal to buy 50 A321neo Airbus aircraft worth $6.5 billion at list prices at the Farnborough Airshow on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - A VietJet aircraft is seen at Noi Bai International airport in Hanoi, Vietnam January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

The deal came a day after the same carrier ordered 100 737 MAX 10 aircraft from Airbus’s U.S. rival Boeing.