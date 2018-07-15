Airbus in talks for new Viva Aerobus jet order: sources

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus (AIR.PA) is in talks with Viva Aerobus for a repeat order of up to 40 of its A320neo-family jets, industry sources said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: A Viva Aerobus Airbus A320-200 aircraft prepares to land at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico January 10, 2018. Picture taken January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The Mexican budget carrier has ordered 55 Airbus single-aisle aircraft of which 17 have so far been delivered.

An order for 40 aircraft would be worth some $4.4 billion at list prices, depending on the exact variant chosen.

Airbus declined to comment. The airline was not immediately available for comment.