Airbus says Pratt & Whitney catching up on engine delays

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday that supplier Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) was catching up on engine delays and there would be an improvement especially in the second half of the year.
Airbus has faced a backlog of up to 100 A320neo jets sitting on the ground outside factories without their engines due to delays in deliveries, mainly from U.S.-based Pratt & Whitney.
Airbus is holding an investor meeting on day three of the Farnborough Airshow near London.
