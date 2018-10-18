Amazon to open Manchester office as it adds 1,000 British jobs

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is opening its first office in Manchester, northern England, and expanding two other centers to house 1,000 new R&D roles in what it said was a major new investment in British innovation.

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon package is seen after being delivered in London, Britain February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The U.S online retail giant will create 600 new corporate and development jobs in Manchester, take on an additional 250 people at its development center in Edinburgh, and add 180 roles in Cambridge, eastern England, it said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon Dot is shown on top of a Hopper at the Dish Network booth during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

Amazon’s UK country manager Doug Gurr said Britain was taking a leading role in the company’s global innovation.

“These are Silicon Valley jobs in Britain, and further cement our long-term commitment to the UK,” he said.

The new engineers will work on technology including personalized shopping recommendations, machine learning, Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa, AWS (Amazon Web Services) and its drone delivery project Prime Air, it said.

Amazon, along with other U.S. tech giants Facebook, Google and Apple, have continued to invest in Britain despite any uncertainty caused by Brexit.

Since 2010, Amazon said it had invested more than 9.3 billion pounds ($12.15 billion) in Britain and was on course to employ 27,500 people - including more than 6,500 in its corporate, AWS and R&D divisions - by the end of the year.