UK's May: never thought I would see Labour accused of anti-Semitism by a former party member

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she never thought she would see the opposition Labour party being accused by a former member of anti-Semitism.

“I never thought I would see the day when Jewish people ... were concerned about their future in this country,” she said in parliament. “And I never thought I would see the day when a once-proud Labour party was accused of institutional anti-Semitism by a former member of that party.”

On Monday, seven Labour lawmakers quit over leader Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to Brexit and a row over anti-Semitism, saying Britain’s main opposition party had been “hijacked by the machine politics of the hard left”.