After UK lockdown delay, sculptor Anish Kapoor exhibits at Walpole's mansion

British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor poses with his sculpture in the gardens at Houghton Hall in Norfolk, Britain July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - With Britain’s coronavirus lockdown eased, sculptor Anish Kapoor can finally exhibit his work at Houghton Hall, one of the country’s best-known stately homes.

Kapoor’s exhibition of 24 sculptures was due go on show thoughout the grounds and historic interiors of the hall in Norfolk, eastern England, in March but COVID-19 put paid to that plan.

However, Britain’s further easing of lockdown on July 4 permitted the reopening of museums, galleries and heritage attractions.

The exhibition by Indian-born Kapoor, best known for the Orbit at the Olympic Park created for the London 2012 Olympics, includes major works in mirror and stone and carved marble pieces.

The artist said Houghton Hall, built in the 1720s for Prime Minister Robert Walpole, was an ideal setting.

“Without a doubt Houghton Hall is one of the great monuments in a way ... of this country, so to be showing works in it, in the grounds here is marvellous,” he said.

“It also has, I think, very clear formality - the house addresses a long vista in a fairly long tradition of completely clear arrangement. Sculpture does actually work really well in relation to that.”