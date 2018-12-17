UK police evacuate Asda supermarket in southern England

LONDON (Reuters) - British police evacuated an Asda supermarket in Chelmsford, southern England, on Monday after reports that a suspicious package had been found.

The police said that they had contacted a ministry of defense explosives unit to examine the package.

“A cordon remains in place as a precaution and the store has been evacuated as a precaution,” Essex Police said.

Asda, which is owned by U.S. retail giant Walmart, referred to the police statement when contacted by Reuters.