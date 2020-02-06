Ashmore's first-half assets up 7%

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused money manager Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) on Thursday said its assets under management rose 7% in the six months to the end of December, fueled largely by taking in more client money.

Total assets at the end of 2019 were $98.4 billion, Ashmore said in a statement, buoyed by net inflows since June of $5.7 billion as well as a positive investment performance of $900 million.

“Ashmore’s specialist focus on the diverse emerging markets, the strong client flow momentum in the first half of the financial year and ongoing client activity levels, mean Ashmore is well-positioned to continue to grow,” said Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer at Ashmore.