World News
November 19, 2019 / 1:19 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Sweden says it is dropping Assange rape investigation

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court after being sentenced in London, Britain, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence.

“I’m holding this press conference to inform you I’m discontinuing the preliminary investigation”,” Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said.

The 48 year-old Australian citizen has repeatedly denied the allegation against him, made in 2010.

Reporting by Simon Johnson, Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard; Editing by Jon Boyle

