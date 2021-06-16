Global Britain’s winners and losers take shape

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s main export to the United Kingdom used to be melodramatic soap operas like “Neighbours”. That could be about to change. Britain’s trade deal with its fellow Commonwealth member, announced in outline on Tuesday, is its first new accord since leaving the European Union. The terms give a sense of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s priorities, and his weak negotiating position.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison walk in the garden of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, June 15, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

For Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the best trade deals are those that give the country’s agricultural producers access to major developed markets without giving up too much in return. That looks to be pretty much what he’s got. After a 15-year transition the United Kingdom will no longer apply tariffs or quotas to a whole host of Australian agricultural products like beef. According to one trade expert, it’s the first time a European state has granted such terms.

Johnson can point to the deal lowering prices for British consumers while making it easier for young Britons to work Down Under. But given that the government estimates it will add just 0.02% to the country’s GDP, the main appeal is symbolic. The UK’s 12 billion pounds of exports to Australia accounted for only 1.7% of the total in 2019, while the 6 billion pounds of goods and services shipped from Down Under were less than 1% of total imports, according to Office for National Statistics data. As Australian beef prices are roughly the same as the British variety, removing tariffs is unlikely to lead to an explosion of imports.

Nevertheless, the deal frames Johnson’s negotiating position. Any future trade discussions with members of the nascent Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the United States, or with Latin American states, will start with a similar demand for zero-tariff and zero-quota access. That could be tricky: Brazilian and Argentine beef is a lot cheaper. Johnson will then have to decide whether to let British livestock farms shrink.

It might make sense to reallocate resources from farming to sectors where Britain has a greater comparative advantage. But even though Britain’s GDP is double Australia’s $1.4 trillion, Johnson looks to have made concessions without getting much in return. For example, he does not appear to have pressed his new trade partner, a climate change laggard, to cut carbon emissions. That reflects the fact that Johnson’s “Global Britain” needed a deal more than its counterpart.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The United Kingdom on June 15 said it had secured a trade deal with Australia, in the first major trade deal negotiated from scratch by its government since Britain left the European Union.

- The government said the agreement meant British products like cars, Scotch whisky, biscuits and ceramics would be cheaper in Australia, boosting UK industries that employ 3.5 million people across the country. It said British farmers would be protected by a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years. Britons under 35 will be able to travel and work in Australia more freely.

- Australia said that its consumers would benefit from cheaper products, with all tariffs eliminated within five years and those on cars, whisky and the UK’s other main exports removed immediately. Canberra also said that the United Kingdom would liberalise imports with 99% of Australian goods, including wine and short and medium grain milled rice, entering the UK duty free when the agreement enters into force.

- Beef tariffs will be eliminated after 10 years. During the transition period, Australia will have immediate access to a duty-free quota of 35,000 tonnes, rising in equal instalments to 110,000 tonnes in year 10. In the subsequent five years a safeguard will apply on beef imports exceeding a further volume threshold rising in equal instalments to 170,000 tonnes.

- Sheep meat tariffs will be eliminated after 10 years, sugar tariffs after eight years, and tariffs on dairy after five years.

