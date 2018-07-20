Australia, Britain ready to agree free trade deal: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia and Britain are ready to agree a free trade deal as soon as circumstances allow, Australian minister for foreign affairs Julie Bishop said on Friday.

Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in Hanoi, Vietnam May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, hosting his first bilateral meeting since being appointed to the role earlier in July, said he had discussed a future trade deal with his visiting Australian counterpart.

“Both governments stand ready to agree a free trade agreement as soon as circumstances allow,” Bishop told reporters at a British-Australia meeting in Edinburgh.

Britain wants to secure free trade deals with new partners following its departure from the European Union in March 2019.