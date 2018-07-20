FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Australia, Britain ready to agree free trade deal: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia and Britain are ready to agree a free trade deal as soon as circumstances allow, Australian minister for foreign affairs Julie Bishop said on Friday.

Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in Hanoi, Vietnam May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, hosting his first bilateral meeting since being appointed to the role earlier in July, said he had discussed a future trade deal with his visiting Australian counterpart.

“Both governments stand ready to agree a free trade agreement as soon as circumstances allow,” Bishop told reporters at a British-Australia meeting in Edinburgh.

Britain wants to secure free trade deals with new partners following its departure from the European Union in March 2019.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

