Technology News
June 7, 2020 / 9:05 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

UK considers giving drivers up to £6,000 in new car scrappage scheme: Telegraph

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Electric car charges on a street in London, Britain, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering giving drivers up to 6,000 pounds ($7,609.20) to swap their diesel and petrol cars for electric vehicles, under plans to relaunch the economy, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Johnson is said to be looking at July 6 as a potential date for an announcement on the new car scrappage scheme, which is designed to provide a shot in the arm for UK electric car manufacturing following the impact of coronavirus lockdown, the newspaper said bit.ly/2UhTYO4.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

