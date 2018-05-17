Remote control parking to become legal in Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British motorists will be able to use an app on their phone or a key fob to park their cars remotely from next month as a new law is introduced, in the latest drive toward self-driving and connected cars.

FILE PHOTO: Imported cars are parked in a storage area at Sheerness port, Sheerness, Britain, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Politicians are trying to make it as easy as possible to test and use new driving technologies in Britain, seeking to build an industry to serve a worldwide market expected to be worth around 900 billion pounds by 2025.

Cars fitted with ultrasonic sensors and automated and connected software are able to undertake a number of tasks including parallel and end-on parking at the touch of a button whilst the driver stands outside the vehicle.

The government hopes such new tools will make it easier to park in tight spaces and that computers can improve accuracy as officials look at other ways to allow new automated technology onto Britain’s streets.

“We will continue to review our driving laws, in order to ensure drivers can enjoy the potential of these new tools safely,” said junior transport minister Jesse Norman.

Ministers hope to see fully self-driving cars on Britain’s roads by 2021 and a number of automakers including Jaguar Land Rover and Nissan have already carried out tests.