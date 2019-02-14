Barclays' British online banking channels go down in latest outage

The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Barclays said customers were experiencing problems logging into mobile, telephone and digital banking on Thursday, the latest in a string of such outages as banks upgrade their systems and push more customers online.

“We are having a few issues but the team is on the job to get this fixed,” the bank told customers who were complaining on social media platform Twitter. The bank said the problems were affecting “a number of customers” without giving details.