FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 10, 2018 / 11:05 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

One dead in explosion at military hardware factory in UK: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An explosion at a military hardware factory in Salisbury, Wiltshire has left one person dead, British media reported on Friday, citing a police statement.

The explosion at the Chemring Countermeasures factory also injured another person who was taken to a hospital, the BBC and other media reported.

The resulting fire at the site was extinguished, according to the BBC report, which cited the Wiltshire Police.

“We have two casualties that have been identified. One of them sadly died at the scene and the other has been taken to hospital in a critical condition,” a representative of the Wiltshire Police was quoted as saying.

Reuters could not immediately reach the police force for comment.

Chemring Countermeasures makes products to safeguard military ships and aircraft from attack.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the incident, which has been contained and poses no risk to the people in the area, the reports said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.