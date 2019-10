FILE PHOTO: Police officers inspect a drain at the scene where bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex, Britain October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested two more people over the deaths of 39 people found in a truck, believed to be Chinese nationals, on suspicion of human trafficking and manslaughter.

A man and a woman, both aged 38, were arrested in Warrington, northern England, Essex police said. The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, remains in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.