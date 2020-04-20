Man arrested in Ireland in connection with deaths of 39 Vietnamese in 2019: UK police

LONDON (Reuters) - Ronan Hughes, a 40-year-old from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, was arrested in Ireland on Monday in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in a lorry trailer in Essex, south-east England, in October 2019, Essex Police said in a statement.

Hughes has been charged with 39 offences of manslaughter as well as immigration offences, Essex Police said. He will appear at Dublin’s High Court on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter related to the deaths.