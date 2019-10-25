Chinese urge British police on truck deaths: find out the truth

FILE PHOTO: Police move the lorry container where bodies were discovered, in Grays, Essex, Britain October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The Chinese embassy in London has urged British police to “find out the truth” about the deaths of 39 people in a truck and to confirm the nationalities of the victims.

“Mr. Tong Xuejun, Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy is talking to the press about his meeting the British police,” Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador, said.

“He urges the British police to find out the truth and confirm the nationalities of the victims as soon as possible.”