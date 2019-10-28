China says it is in contact with Vietnam about Britain truck victims

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday its embassy in Vietnam was in touch with the Vietnamese government about case of 39 people found dead in a truck container in Britain.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily briefing in Beijing. He did not elaborate further on the nature of the discussions between the Chinese embassy and the Vietnamese government.

Vietnam’s government said earlier on Monday London had sent it documents to check the identities of four of the 39 victims.