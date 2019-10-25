Chinese embassy: British police not yet able to confirm people found dead in truck are Chinese

Anti-racism campaigners light candles during a vigil, following the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck container on Wednesday, outside the Home Office in London, Britain October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Chinese embassy in London said British police have not yet been able to confirm that the 39 people found dead in the back of truck were Chinese nationals.

The statement was posted on the embassy’s website.

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder after 39 people, believed to be Chinese nationals, were found dead in a refrigerated truck near London, with the investigation focusing on human trafficking.