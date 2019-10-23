Ireland to investigate if truck where bodies found passed through country

Police is seen at the scene where bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex, Britain October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish authorities will carry out any investigations necessary if it is established that the truck in which the bodies of 39 people were found near London on Wednesday passed through Ireland, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

British police said a key line of inquiry was determining the truck’s route from Bulgaria to Ireland and then onto Britain. Irish police said they were monitoring the developing investigation and will provide every assistance possible.

“Obviously we will need to get more information... It is a real, terrible and human tragedy and we’ll carry out any investigations that are necessary if it’s established that the truck did pass through Ireland,” Varadkar told parliament.