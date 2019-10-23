UK PM Johnson says people-traffickers should be hunted down

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference at the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - All those involved in people-trafficking should be hunted down and brought to justice, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday after British police found the bodies of 39 people inside a truck believed to have come from Bulgaria.

The discovery was made in the early hours after emergency services were alerted to the truck container on an industrial site in Grays, about 20 miles east of London. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“It is hard to put ourselves in the shoes of those emergency services as they were asked to open that container and to expose the appalling crime that had taken place,” Johnson told parliament.

“We know that this trade is going on. All such traders in human beings should be hunted down and brought to justice.”