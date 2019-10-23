World News
Police find nine people alive in back of truck in Kent, England: Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - Police in Kent, southeast England, found nine people alive in the back of a truck on the M20 motorway on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

“Nine people are now being checked as a precaution by the South East Coast Ambulance Service before they are passed to Home Office immigration officers,” Sky quoted a police spokesman as saying.

Earlier, police in the nearby county of Essex found the bodies of 39 people inside a truck at an industrial estate and arrested the driver on suspicion of murder.

