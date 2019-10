FILE PHOTO: Police are seen at the scene where bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex, Britain October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - All the 39 people found dead in a truck to the east of London are believed to be Chinese, British police said on Thursday, adding that raids had been carried out at three properties in Northern Ireland.

“We have since confirmed that eight of the deceased are women and 31 are men and all are believed to be Chinese nationals,” British police said in a statement.