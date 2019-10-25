Vietnamese UK embassy says families worried relatives were among truck dead

Anti-racism campaigners hold candles during a vigil, following the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck container on Wednesday, outside the Home Office in London, Britain October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Vietnam’s embassy in London said on Friday it had received requests from Vietnamese families asking for help in finding out whether their relatives were among the 39 victims found dead in the back of a truck near London.

“The embassy has not yet received any official confirmation from the British relevant agencies,” it added in a statement.

“The embassy has continued to follow the event and worked closely with relevant British agencies to accelerate the investigation process.”