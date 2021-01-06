UK has lost up to 7,000 financial services jobs due to Brexit, BoE says

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London, Britain March 16, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has lost between 5,000 and 7,000 financial services jobs so far as a result of Brexit, less than some forecasters had originally feared, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

“That of course is the day one thing. It doesn’t tell us what it might be eventually. It’s substantially less, I should say, than the sorts of numbers that were being talked about after the referendum,” he told the British parliament’s Treasury Committee.