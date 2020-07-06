Business News
July 6, 2020 / 9:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BoE's Bailey delays meeting with Conservative lawmakers

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will delay a meeting with Conservative members of parliament due on Wednesday so that it does not take place on the same day as a statement by finance minister Rishi Sunak, the central bank said on Monday.

“Due to the Chancellor’s economic update on Wednesday, the meeting between Andrew Bailey and the 1922 committee - arranged prior to the scheduling of the Chancellor’s statement - will now take place at a later date,” the BoE said. 

News of the meeting - the first in many years between a serving BoE governor and the 1922 committee of Conservative lawmakers - was first reported by the Spectator magazine earlier on Monday.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below