BoE's Bailey delays meeting with Conservative lawmakers

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will delay a meeting with Conservative members of parliament due on Wednesday so that it does not take place on the same day as a statement by finance minister Rishi Sunak, the central bank said on Monday.

“Due to the Chancellor’s economic update on Wednesday, the meeting between Andrew Bailey and the 1922 committee - arranged prior to the scheduling of the Chancellor’s statement - will now take place at a later date,” the BoE said.

News of the meeting - the first in many years between a serving BoE governor and the 1922 committee of Conservative lawmakers - was first reported by the Spectator magazine earlier on Monday.