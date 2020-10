FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority Andrew Bailey speaks at a press conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain February 25, 2019. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS/

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday the central bank thought that Britain’s economy could struggle more than it has forecast to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

“We think the risks unfortunately are all on the downside,” Bailey said during a BoE question and answer session with members of the public.