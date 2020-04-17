Bank of England to buy 13.5 billion pounds of gilts next week

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist is seen infront of the Bank of England as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s central bank will maintain its record pace of government bond purchases next week, buying another 13.5 billion pounds ($16.81 billion) of debt as part of its 200 billion-pound quantitative easing programme.

The BoE’s announcement on Friday of nine reverse auctions for the coming week, each to buy 1.5 billion pounds of government bonds, matches those made in previous weeks.

Gilt prices were unchanged after the announcement, with the benchmark 10-year gilt yield GB10YT=RR flat on the day at 0.30%.