BoE's Carney: rates could end up higher in many Brexit outcomes

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday there were many ways that the eventual outcome of Britain’s divorce with the European Union could result in higher interest rates.

Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report press conference in London, Britain August 2, 2018. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters

“There’s a wide range of Brexit outcomes, but in many of them, interest rates will be at least as high as they are today. So we don’t need to keep our powder dry for that,” Carney told a news conference after the BoE raised rates to a new post-crisis high of 0.75 percent.

“The mistake is to always wait, wait, wait, until you have perfect certainty because we don’t know when that higher degree of certainty is going to transpire.”