LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Monday that he had not yet decided how he would vote at the BoE’s August Monetary Policy Committee meeting next week, and that he would not say if he had.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent speaks at the 'Future Forum 2017' event in St George's Hall, Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo - RC17B88D50D0

Broadbent was asked about his voting intentions in a question and answer session after a speech about quantitative easing, in which he did not address the immediate economic outlook.