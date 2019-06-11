BoE's Broadbent declines to comment on governor future

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent attends a Bank of England news conference, in the City of London, November 1, 2018. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent declined to comment on whether he had applied to succeed Mark Carney as the next governor of the British central bank, when asked during a parliament hearing on Tuesday.

Broadbent said he was appearing in his capacity as deputy governor, and that parliament’s Treasury Committee would have a chance to question the next governor in future.

Broadbent said the next governor would need to continue work to boost gender and ethnic diversity at the central bank, a major concern of the committee, and denied seeing any evidence of ‘group think’ during his years as a policymaker.