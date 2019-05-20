UK firms likely to cancel investments after a no-deal Brexit: BoE's Broadbent

FILE PHOTO: The Canary Wharf financial district is seen at dusk in London, Britain, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British companies are likely to cancel projects that they have put on hold because of uncertainty about Brexit if the country leaves the European Union without a deal to smooth the shock, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Monday.

“It would be wrong to conclude ... that the best thing for investment is to resolve this uncertainty as soon as you can, by any means necessary,” Broadbent said in a speech on how Brexit has weighed on business investment in Britain.

“Deliberately choosing the outcome firms say they view most negatively is more likely to mean that capital projects that have so far been deferred are then simply canceled,” he said.