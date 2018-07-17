FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

BoE's Carney: no deal Brexit would be 'material event' for interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday it would be a “material event” for interest rates if Britain leaves the European Union next year without a deal to smooth its departure.

FILE PHOTO: Mark Carney, Governor of Bank of England, wearing an England 'Three Lions' lapel pin, addresses the Northern Powerhouse Business Summit Boiler Shop in Newcastle, Britain, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“Our job is to make sure we are as prepared as possible,” Carney told lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing held at an air show in Farnborough, southern England.

Carney said he could not predict which direction rates would move in the event of a no-deal Brexit. It was too soon to judge the government’s proposals for Brexit published earlier this month, Carney said.

Reporting by Huw Jones, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Michael Holden

