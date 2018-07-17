BoE's Carney: no deal Brexit would be 'material event' for interest rates

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday it would be a “material event” for interest rates if Britain leaves the European Union next year without a deal to smooth its departure.
“Our job is to make sure we are as prepared as possible,” Carney told lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing held at an air show in Farnborough, southern England.
Carney said he could not predict which direction rates would move in the event of a no-deal Brexit. It was too soon to judge the government’s proposals for Brexit published earlier this month, Carney said.
