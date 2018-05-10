BoE's Carney says UK outlook "clouded" by Brexit uncertainty

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday the economic outlook for Britain remained obscured by uncertainty about the terms of its departure from the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, listens from the audience at an event at the Bank of England in the City of London, London, Britain April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“While the storms of February and March have given way to sunnier skies, the economic outlook for the UK remains clouded by Brexit uncertainties,” Carney said in a speech after the BoE left interest rates on hold, as expected.

“Despite the welcome agreement on a transition period, the terms on which the UK will trade with the EU beyond that period

remain to be determined.”