BoE's Carney says UK would suffer hit without Brexit deal

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney speaks at an FT event in London, Britain February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said there would be a hit to Britain’s economy in the short-term if the country leaves the European Union next month without a deal to smooth its transition.

“Certainly in the short term, there will be a hit to incomes,” Carney said, answering questions after a speech at a Financial Times event. “You have got to recognize this could go quite badly. We are 45 days before the possibility of it.”