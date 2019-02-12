BoE's Carney says UK would suffer hit without Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said there would be a hit to Britain’s economy in the short-term if the country leaves the European Union next month without a deal to smooth its transition.
“Certainly in the short term, there will be a hit to incomes,” Carney said, answering questions after a speech at a Financial Times event. “You have got to recognize this could go quite badly. We are 45 days before the possibility of it.”
Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg