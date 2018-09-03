FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BoE's Carney still plans to step down in 2019: UK PM May's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said he intends to step down in 2019 and that is still the plan, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report press conference in London, Britain August 2, 2018. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

The BBC reported earlier in the day that Britain’s finance ministry was in talks with the central bank over whether Carney is willing to stay beyond his planned departure date of June 30 next year, amid difficulties finding a successor.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by David Milliken

